Ranbir Kapoor picks up Alia Bhatt’s footwear at Yash Chopra’s residence and wins over internet; WATCH

Thursday morning came as a shocker for the Bollywood fraternity after the news of the sudden demise of Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra came to the forefront. Pamela passed away due to age-related issues and her loss has left everyone heartbroken. The Chopra family has suffered a huge loss and since yesterday a lot of Bollywood celebrities arrived at Yash Chopra’s house to pay their last respects to Pamela. Last evening we saw Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arriving for the prayer meeting of Pamela. The Brahmastra actor’s sweet gesture for his wife is winning over the internet.

Ranbir Kapoor picks up Alia Bhatt’s slippers

Paparazzi who were stationed outside Yash Chopra’s residence captured the actors who were coming in to pay their last respects to Pamela Chopra. Amongst the many big names who arrived yesterday, Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor too arrived. In the video which is going viral, we can see Alia removing her slippers on the staircase of the entrance of the Chopra mansion before entering inside. Ranbir who was following her, picked up her slippers and kept it inside on one corner. This sweet gesture of the actor is winning over the internet and fans are praising this sweet gesture of the actor. One fan wrote, “Omg his gesture loved it.” Another fan wrote, “The way he moves alia's sandal!!” Third fan wrote, “Aaaaawwwwww not rgt place to comment but still RK s gestures always for Alia are…”

Check it out:

Pamela Chopra passed away at the age of 74. She breathed her last today at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital today where she was admitted for the past 15 days due to age-related issues. She was an Indian playback singer, who had sung several film songs for her husband Yash Chopra’s films- right from Kabhie Kabhie to Mujhse Dosti Karoge! She was recently seen in Netflix’s documentary The Romantics, in which she was seen talking about her husband's journey as a director.

