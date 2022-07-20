Ranbir Kapoor is planning to go on a week-long honeymoon with Alia Bhatt after Shamshera's release

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married recently in April. Ever since the two tied the knot, fans have been in awe of them. Well, the couple is soon going to step into a new phase of their lives, parenthood. Fans have eagerly been waiting with bated breaths to welcome Kapoor junior. But before that can happen, Alia and Ranbir have still not gone on their honeymoon. Right after the wedding, the Dear Zindagi actress travelled to London to shoot for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone and Ranbir travelled to Spain to shoot for Luv Ranjan’s next. Now while he is promoting Shamshera the actor opened up about taking a break.

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to take a week-long break

When asked if he has had a distant honeymoon with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor jokingly replied that he does not think human nature has realized what a distant honeymoon is. Adding further he said that they will go on a trip soon. Ranbir revealed that they are planning a week-long holiday after the release of Shamshera. According to Ranbir this only proves that they are very passionate actors. The Wake Up Sid actor said that he and Alia had spontaneously decided to get married after which they knew that they had work commitments so they did not want to fall back on that.

Shamshera

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is all geared up for the release of Shamshera. This film marks his return to the silver screen after almost 4 years. This film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie will mark Ranbir’s first collaboration with Vaani Kapoor and their sizzling chemistry is grabbing a lot of attention. Besides, Ranbir will also be having a faceoff with Sanjay for the first time on screen. Shamshera will be hitting the screens on July 22.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside his wife Alia Bhatt. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. He also has Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor for which they were shooting in Spain recently. Then there is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

