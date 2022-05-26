Ranbir Kapoor playing with a baby in THIS video sends internet into a meltdown; Fans want Alia Bhatt to see it

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented and good-looking actors in B-town, but this time he is not in news for his acting or good looks. The actor was spotted holding a baby in his arms on Thursday morning. The video of him with the baby is going viral on the internet. In the video, we can see Ranbir holding and kissing the baby with much love and the baby seems to be having fun in his arms. Seeing the video, fans tagged Alia Bhatt in the comments.

Ranbir is seen wearing a casual grey T-shirt, paired with a blue ripped jean and a royal blue cap in the video. The post soon garnered attention of the viewers who flooded it with comments. A fan commented: ‘’How can someone be this cute’’, another wrote: ‘’Him with babies.’’ A fan of Ranbir Kapoor even tagged Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor.

Ranbir had once revealed that he wanted to have children in his mid-20s. Yes! You heard it right. In a promotional event of his film, ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’, the actor had said that he wanted to get settled in his mid-20s. It wasn't just the idea of marriage that was on his mind, he also wanted to be a father. “We are at times now where we should not give deadlines to marriage, age. When one falls in love, a wedding will happen, then children will happen. I think everything is natural progress,” he had said. But it was the director and good friend Ayan Mukerji who told him not to get settled so early as his career was shaping up.

Watch Ranbir Kapoor's video here:

See comments:

Today the actor is married to Alia Bhatt. The duo got married on April 14, 2022, after 5 years of dating. Ranbir had earlier revealed that they were meant to seal the deal in 2020 itself, had it not been for the pandemic.

On the work front, both the stars have a host of films in the pipeline. While Ranbir has Brahmastra and Shamshera, Alia has Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty.

Brahmastra will mark Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration together. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Dharma Productions, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film arrives in theatres on September 9, 2022.