Ranbir Kapoor playing cricket in THIS PHOTO prompts Neetu Kapoor to hope virus gets knocked out of the planet

As we speak, the entire world is plagued with the Coronavirus pandemic and ever since Prime Minister addressed the nation urging everyone to stay indoors, aam-junta and Bollywood celebs, alike, have been in self-isolation. Since we are not getting any paparazzi photos of the celebs, what is amazing is that celebs make sure to share photos and videos on social media and which is why we know that while is busy washing utensils, has been working out at home, and has been baking banana bread.

And today, ’s mother, , shared photos of son and actor Ranbir Kapoor, while he is playing cricket and seeing his knock-out shot, Neetu Kapoor wished and hoped that just like the knock out shot, we should knock out Coronavirus out of the world. While in one of the photos, Ranbir is playing cricket, in the other photo, Ranbir Kapoor is seen posing with Sachin Tendulkar and alongside the photos, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Wish we had the power to Knock all Sickness Stress Sufferings Viruses out of this planet…” Soon after, Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, left a comment agreeing with Neetu Kapoor as she wrote, “Yup.”

Post the lockdown, a video surfaced online which showed Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor walking around his building with their dog, and the video prompted netizens to suggest that the two are staying together and yesterday, in an interview, Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, confirmed that Alia Bhatt is staying with beau Ranbir as she said that Shaheen Bhatt and Alia are staying separately amid the lockdown. Also, reports are rife that the two are set to tie the knot in December 2020, however, there is no confirmation on the same. On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will share screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Check out the photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Sachin Tendular playing cricket:

