Ranbir Kapoor on playing a grey character in Animal: I hope the audience is ready for that film from me

Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the success of his recently released movie Shamshera. This film marks his return to the silver screen after almost 4 years. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Well, right after the release of this film, Ranbir is off to Delhi for the shoot of his next film, Animal. This Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial will see the Barfi actor in a grey shade and it also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. In a recent interview, RK opened up about the film and his character.

Talking to Mid-Day, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he will be seen as a ruthless gangster in Animal while Anil Kapoor will be seen playing his domineering father. When asked how he approaches his career’s first grey role? Ranbir replied that he was stunned to hear the script. He admits that this role is the most shocking part he has ever done in his life. He reveals being scared to rejoin the film. “It is a great opportunity for me as an actor. No one expects me to do such a role. I hope the audience is ready for that film from me,” he says.

Ranbir Kapoor also had to undergo a lot of physical transformation for the film. He had taken a break in April to especially bulk up for the film. Talking about his physical transformation for the role, Ranbir revealed that Animal requires him to nail the grey shades rightly, and the physicality adds to [the character’s menacing ways] in terms of visuals. “I have put on a lot of muscle.”

Animal boasts of an ensemble cast, also consisting of Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol, apart from Ranbir and Anil. Ranbir Kapoor will however be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, on 11th September. After that, he will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic-comedy-drama alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which releases on Holi 2023. Anil Kapoor, who mesmerised audiences with Thar and JugJugg Jeeyo recently, has a host of movies which will release over the next couple of years. He will be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and No Entry Mein Entry with Salman Khan and Fardeen Khan, apart from Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, which releases on Independence day 2023.

ALSO READ: Animal LEAKED PIC: Ranbir Kapoor & Anil Kapoor sport a clean-shaven look as they shoot in Pataudi Palace