Ranbir Kapoor poses with crew member in latest unseen photos from Luv Ranjan's film set.

Before his much talked about wedding commences later this week, Ranbir Kapoor is wrapping up his film shoots before taking a deserved break. The actor has been juggling hectic shoot schedules even when wedding prep is underway in full swing at his Mumbai residence. Ranbir has been shooting for Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy drama alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He began the week by visiting the film set to complete pending scenes.

Before he could return home, Ranbir was happy to oblige the film's crew with some photos. Thanks to Ranbir Kapoor's fans and fan clubs, we got our hands on some unseen photos of the actor from the film's set. It was widely being reported that Ranbir was staying in the city's greater suburbs, close to his shoot location, to avoid wasting travel time as well as paparazzi frenzy.

He returned home on Monday even and was snapped in a light blue shirt and grey cap. Interestingly, the unseen photos feature Ranbir wearing the same outfit. Looks like Ranbir has officially wrapped up his shoot and returned home now.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's latest unseen photos:

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir's wedding venue has been a place of hectic activity as decorators, caterers, security and event managers have taken over the premises. On Monday, the couple and their family's Sabyasachi outfits were also brought to the residence.

