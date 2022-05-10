Ranbir Kapoor poses with die-hard fan, clicks PICS & signs autograph in Dubai; WATCH

There is no doubt about the fact that Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. In his career, he has delivered several impressive and memorable performances in films like Barfi, Rockstar, Tamasha, and more. His acting mettle has earned him praise, love, and adulation from fans and critics alike. Although Ranbir is not on any social media platforms, his fans have formed many fan clubs for him, where they keep on posting his pictures, videos, and life updates. One such fan recently met Ranbir in Dubai, as the actor is participating in the Celebrity Football Club 2022.

The fan took to his Instagram space which is dedicated to Ranbir Kapoor, and shared the selfies he clicked with the actor. He also shared the autograph that the Brahmastra actor signed for him. Sharing these photos, he wrote in the caption, “My biggest dream has been complete last night (victory sign, red-heart sign) I had the best experience of my life meeting the most-humble down to earth superstar Ranbir Kapoor. We had a great conversation he told me he checks my insta page I will forever be his fan. whatever words I use will not actually be able to put into words how kind and friendly he is and the most charming in person. Thank you so much to @vanessabwalia for helping organize all this so kind of her will forever be grateful and indebted to her.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has a great line-up of films. He will soon be seen in the much-awaited Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt. He also has Shamshera and Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from this, Kapoor will also be sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's THIS video of winking to a fan after she says 'I Love You' goes viral