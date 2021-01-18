Ranbir Kapoor poses with die hard fans for photos in Delhi amidst film shoot; See UNSEEN pics.

Clad in their winter jackets, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen happily posing with his mask on for selfies and photos. Check it out below.

began the new year on a fresh note as he began shooting for his next film opposite . Directed by Luv Ranjan, Ranbir and Shraddha as well as the film's supporting cast and crew left for Delhi a few days ago and since then have been in the capital as they have kickstarted the film's shoot. Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy is based in Ghaziabad and revolves around a couple which will be played by Ranbir and Shraddha.

The team are staying in Delhi and looks like Ranbir's die-hard fans seem to have made a note of it. The actor bumped into some of his die-hard fans at the hotel and happily posed for photos. Clad in their winter jackets, Ranbir can be seen posing with his mask on for selfies and photos.

The actor also was requested for an autograph which he happily dished out in the fan's diary. Ranbir can be seen wearing denims, a grey tee and a blue puffed winter jacket to beat the Delhi cold. The fan photos were shared by Ranbir's fan clubs on social media.

This is not the first time Ranbir's photos from Delhi have popped up on social media. Just last week, a video of the actor celebrating Lohri in the hotel's premises had also gone viral. Don't believe us? Check out the link below.

