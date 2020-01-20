Ranbir Kapoor poses for a happy picture with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Samara

We got hold of stunning pictures from one of his fan clubs where Ranbir is having a gala time with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, her daughter Samara and Ranbir and Riddhima's mom Neetu Kapoor.

is among one such actor who is not on social media but still follows a huge fan base. The actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep posting about the actor on their social media account. From posting pictures with the family to some BTS pictures from his shoots, his fans keep an update about the titbit of his life. Recently, the actor has been making headlines off late owing to his relationship with .

Ranbir, who was in Delhi for the weekend with his family was back in the city. He was spotted at the airport as he arrived back in the city. Ranbir kept it comfy and cool as he wore a black full sleeve t-shirt teamed up with a pair of matching denim and a jacket. But now we got hold of stunning pictures from one of his fan clubs where Ranbir is having a gala time with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, her daughter Samara and Ranbir and Riddhima's mom . In the first pic, Ranbir is posing with sister Riddhima while in the second pic, the family is all smiles while posing for the camera. These pictures were taken when the actor was in Delhi during the weekend.

Check out the post here:

On the work front, Ranbir has two important projects lined up this year namely Brahmastra and Shamshera. He will be seen along with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and in the movie Brahmastra which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will be seen alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera which has been directed by Karan Malhotra and is produced by Aditya Chopra. It is scheduled to be released on July 31, 2020.

