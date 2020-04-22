Ranbir Kapoor poses for a photo with Alia Bhatt and her house help and fans are all hearts; PHOTOS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are seldom seen together and this photo of the Brahmastra duo sure has us in awe. Check it out right here.

and will be seen together in Brahmstra and it is going to be the first film for the love birds together. None the less, one of the stills of the duo and all the spottings together has given us a rough idea of how they do fit together on-screen and off-screen just fine. However, we don't get to see the two as often as we would like and so, it is always about spotting them together or seeing them at events, and other such things.

We came across this throwback photo of Alia and Ranbir posing with the former's house help and it is a super lively photo after all. The photo seems to have struck a chord with the fans since they are all going hearts over the two, probably cause they all look so happy. Alia has donned a casual look with a white salwar suit while Ranbir is in black denim and a navy green t-shirt. The two of thems seem to be having a fun time as they spend it together.

Check out Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's throwback photo here:

Meanwhile, Brahmastra was due for a release this year and fans were excited for the announcement about the new date that came in. But as it turns out, the movie might be witnessing another delay, this time for the next year given the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown and how there are a lot of things yet to be done, especially on the editing front.

