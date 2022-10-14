Ranbir Kapoor poses with a chimpanzee in new PICS; Fans wonder what’s cooking

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Lately, Ranbir has been in the headlines due to both his personal and professional lives. While he has had two releases this year after a hiatus of almost four years, Ranbir also got married to long-time girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt in April. The couple is now expecting their first child together. Amid this, despite not being active on social media, Ranbir’s pictures and videos go viral on the platforms in no time. Speaking of which, today, new photos of the actor surfaced online, where he can be seen chilling with a chimpanzee. Needless to say, the pictures have left fans wondering what’s cooking. Take a look. Ranbir Kapoor in a new project?

Earlier today, a couple of new photos featuring Ranbir Kapoor surfaced on the internet. In the photos, the Brahmastra actor can be dressed in an olive-green shirt with matching trousers and beige shoes. He was seen seated in a chair inside a room filled with books and vases in the background. In one of the photos, Ranbir could be seen smiling as he pointed to a chimpanzee next to him. The pictures were uploaded by several fan clubs of the actor and they left his fans and netizens quite puzzled and curious. They wondered if the pictures are from any new project of the actor. Take a look: