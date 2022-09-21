Ranbir Kapoor praises Shah Rukh Khan and reveals he shot 10 days for his cameo in Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has not just been breaking box-office records since its release but has also been winning the hearts of millions. The Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan starrer film has crossed the Rs 200 cr mark within a few days of its release and continues to grow further. Well, one of the biggest highlights of the film was the cameo by SRK as Vanar Astra which fans thoroughly enjoyed. In a recent interview with NDTV, Ranbir praised King Khan and his dedication.

Earlier talking about Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan Mukerji had said that it was just magical when he said yes for Brahmastra and they are eternally grateful to him for that. He added that he had called SRK a day before the film was released and his spirit and blessing was there with Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor in the same interview praised Shah Rukh Khan’s dedication and revealed that the superstar gave 10 days to shoot for this cameo. The Sanju actor further added that as actors when they are asked to do guest appearances, they just give a day or two for the film but SRK shot for 10 days.