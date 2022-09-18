Ranbir Kapoor praises wife Alia Bhatt for working through pregnancy; Says ‘One should be only inspired’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently basking in the success of Brahmastra. The film which was a long wait for everyone continues to perform well at the box office. It is for the first time both have shared the screen also. Well, this is not the only good news in their life. The couple will be soon embracing parenthood in their life. They are expecting their first child. However, being pregnant Alia continued to be part of all the promotions and traveled with the team. Well, this did not go well with some sections and they even trolled her for the same.

Recently during an interview, Ranbir talked about this and said that Alia’s working in this condition is an inspiration for others. He praised his wife and said that any kind of criticism is only jealously. Recently the actor had also said that he is very much dependent on Alia. To note, Ranbir and Alia are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. This April they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Alia has been giving maternity fashion goals.