Ranbir Kapoor pretending to snooze while dining in THIS throwback photo perfectly sums up the Monday Mood

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the popular stars in Bollywood with a massive fan following. We stumbled upon a throwback photo of the handsome star that will make you feel relatable as a new week begins.
An actor who has managed to impress everyone with his performances in the past, it's Ranbir Kapoor. The handsome star has delivered some successful films like Sanju, Barfi, Tamasha, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and many more and with each of them, made a special place in people's hearts. Ranbir has been spending time at home amid the COVID-19 crisis and has been way from shoots. His fans have been eagerly waiting for his upcoming films to see him light up the screen again. 

Amid this, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of the handsome star that will make you feel relatable. In a throwback photo, Ranbir can be seen pretending to doze off on the dining table while waiting for his meal. Clad in a black tee, the handsome star pretended to sleep in the throwback photo and left fans in splits. The actor's throwback photo of snoozing while dining pretty much sums up the mood of Netizens for Monday and a new week. 

The actor has been spending time with family amid the lockdown and whenever he has stepped out, he has been spotted taking all necessary precautions. On Saturday, Ranbir was snapped with Alia Bhatt at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. Fans were curious to know if they would be teaming up with the director. 

Meanwhile, Ranbir recently returned to the sets and photos from his shoot went viral. The actor celebrated his hair stylist's birthday and the photos surfaced on social media. However, while doing so, Ranbir was seen taking all the necessary precautions with a mask and social distancing. On the work front, Ranbir has two films that are yet to release including Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and others. It also has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan and is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. It was announced in February that the film will release this year on December 4. However, owing to the stalled shoots, rumours have been coming in stating that the film may be pushed to next year.  

