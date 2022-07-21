Ranbir Kapoor on proposing to Alia Bhatt in Maasai Mara: Thank God she blushes & I can make her do that

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s love life have always been the talk of the town. Ever since the two have tied the knot, all eyes are on them and especially now, when they are soon going to step into the new phase of their lives as parents. Alia recently left her fans pleasantly surprised with this announcement. Ranbir these days is on a promotional spree as he is all geared up for the release of his film Shamshera and is interacting with media quite extensively. In a recent interview with India.com, he opened up about his proposal to the Dear Zindagi actress in Maasai Mara.

Recalling the day of the proposal, Ranbir Kapoor said that he felt this was the right thing to do at that time. It came as the biggest surprise for Alia when Ranbir had even arranged for a photographer to capture the special moment. The actor laughed and said he had actually asked their guide to take their pictures. He also said that he did not want to comment on things that Alia did not reveal on Koffee With Karan 7’s episode. When Ranbir was told that Alia blushes every time his name is taken in front of her, the Shamshera actor said, “Thank God, she blushes and that I can make her do that.”

Adding further about their relationship, Ranbir Kapoor said, “We reached that point in life quite organically, where we wanted to spend our lives together. Thankfully, she still blushes. I hope she always, always blushes.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen in Brahmastra together. This film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Ranbir’s Shamshera will be released tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt having twins? Did the Brahmastra actor drop a hint, fans think so