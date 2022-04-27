Ranbir Kapoor proudly introduces Alia Bhatt to his family after varmala ceremony: Say hi to my wife

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt turned man and wife on the 14th of April, 2022, and are currently enjoying the new phase of their lives. After being in a relationship for five years, the couple tied the knot at the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai in the presence of family and friends. Ever since the photos of Ranbir-Alia's wedding broke out, fans and followers of the lovebirds could barely hold their excitement and often look forward to seeing unseen glimpses from their fairytale marriage ceremony.

Now, an unseen video shared by a fan club from the duo's varmala ceremony is doing rounds on the internet, in which, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor is seen proudly introducing his wife Alia to his family. The newly wedded couple is seen exchanging garlands, followed by a kiss and while their guests cheered for them, Ranbir holds Alia’s hand and introduces her to his extended family, “Say hi to my wife," and as they all said cheered, leaving the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress blushing. She also waved to them with her henna-decorated hand and said, "Hi."

Check out the video:

After their wedding, Alia took to her Instagram and shared dreamy photos from her nuptials with Ranbir. She penned a sweet note that read: “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

On the work front, the duo will be seen next together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is slated to release on 9 September 2022 and will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's first ever PIC clicked during SLB's film Black now adorns their home wall; See Post