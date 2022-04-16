Ranbir Kapoor pulls Alia Bhatt close to him during rituals; See NEW photos from their magical wedding

Pictures from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fairytale wedding are all over the internet and fans can’t keep calm. The lovebirds got married yesterday, April 14, in an intimate ceremony, which took place at RK's Vastu home. Alia Bhatt announced her wedding with Ranbir in a heartfelt post. “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia,” the Highway actress wrote.

And now some new pictures appeared online. The now-deleted post was originally shared by the official photographers (House On The Clouds). However, Alia and Ranbir's fan clubs have flooded their handles with the snaps, and we can’t stop gushing over the new glimpses. In one of the captures, Ranbir can be seen pulling his bride Alia Bhatt close to him, while another new glimpse shows Alia smiling as they take pheras. Needless to say, Alia and Ranbir look happiest on their special day.

Take a look:

All the near and dear ones have bombarded the newlyweds with best wishes. To note, Alia and Ranbir dated for five years before embarking on their new journey as a married couple.

