Ranbir Kapoor, Raha’s doting dad discloses current playlist includes baby songs and THIS Shah Rukh Khan track

Ranbir Kapoor, known for his chart-topping hits such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Channa Mereya, and Kesariya, shared a delightful twist in his musical preferences during a recent fan interaction. The actor who became a father to daughter Raha last year, revealed that his current playlist is adorned with baby songs. Interestingly, it also features the popular track Chaleya from the blockbuster film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

In a recent Zoom interaction with fans, when asked about his top 3 favorite songs, Ranbir Kapoor shared that he often tunes into Top 50 India on Spotify to catch up on all the popular hits. He specifically mentioned enjoying AP Dhillon's music, describing it as amazing.

Further delving into his current playlist, Ranbir humorously revealed, “Yeh ek cheez hai Cocomelon, yaha sab bachho ke gaane hote hain aur woh main bahut sunta hoon. Aur ek gaana hai, Baby Shark, woh mere kaan se nikal raha hai itna sun raha hoon main. Chaleya, Jawan ka, woh gaana pasand hai" (There's this thing called Cocomelon; these are all kids' songs, and I listen to them a lot. And there's a song, Baby Shark, I've been hearing it so much, it's coming out of my ears. Also, I like the song Chaleya from Jawan).”

For the unversed, the song Chaleya has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. It is a romantic track featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

When Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter Raha

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last year and joyfully welcomed their first child, Raha Kapoor, in November. Alia officially announced their daughter's name on Instagram through a blurry picture featuring her husband and daughter, with a football jersey bearing Raha's name hanging on their wall.

Alia shared in her caption that the name was chosen by her grandmother Neetu Kapoor and carries various meanings. She wrote, “Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss.”

