Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, VP Venkaiah Naidu launch Rahul Rawail's book on legendary Raj Kapoor; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor along with uncle Randhir Kapoor graced a book launch event in New Delhi this week. The actor, who is in the capital for his film Brahmastra, was present for book launch of his legendary late grandfather Raj Kapoor. The book written by film director Rahul Rawail tracks the journey of Raj Kapoor in show business.

Apart from the Kapoor's the event was also graced by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. At the event, Ranbir was all praise for Rawail's book and revealed that he finished reading it in five hours flat. That's not it, Ranbir also recalled how he was barely six years old when Raj Kapoor passed away and all the stories he heard have been at home while growing up.

Ranbir, Randhir and Venkaiah Naidu unveiled the book which is titled 'Raj Kapoor: The Master at Work'.

Take a look at some of the photos from the event:

On the sidelines, Ranbir also told Hindustan Times, that his late grandfather Raj Kapoor was probably a tough taskmaster.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali 'hit and abused' on set: Sure dadaji Raj Kapoor used to do same