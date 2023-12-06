Ranbir Kapoor-Ranveer Singh engage in serious conversation at The Archies screening, see PICS

On December 5, the special screening of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies saw many Bollywood stars walking the red carpet. Among them were Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh who came to support the newbies. A couple of inside pictures from the event surfaced online in which both the actors can be seen getting chatty with each other.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh get chatty at The Archies screening

At the premiere of The Archies, several A-listers of Bollywood attended the special screening hosted in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were also spotted arriving at the event. Soon after, two pictures of the contemporaries went viral online. In the images, the actors seemed engrossed in some serious conversation.

The first picture shows the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor looking at the Animal actor as the latter wore his watch. In the next photo, Singh can be seen speaking to Kapoor as he glances on the other side while lending him an ear.

Take a look:

For the starry event, Kapoor opted to wear a gray blazer with black pants and a crisp white shirt. His black and red striped tie added a pop of color to his look. As for Singh, he made heads turn in black pants, a white shirt, and a black narrow tie. The actor added a white coat to add that extra quirk to his look.

The other celebs who arrived at the event were Shah Rukh Khan with his family, Amitabh Bachchan along with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor with Boney Kapoor, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Dino Morea, Orry, Neetu Kapoor, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.

About Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies

The Archies is based on the American comic book of the same name and is produced by Tiger Baby Productions. Apart from Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan, it also stars newcomers Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda. The teen comedy film will be released on Netflix on December 7.

