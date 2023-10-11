Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna or Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani; Which on-screen pair ruled hearts with their passionate chemistry?

There has been a lot of buzz around Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next, Animal. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The excitement around the film has been higher ever since the teaser was released recently. On the other hand, the makers of Animal, today on Wednesday dropped its first track titled Hua Main, leaving fans in complete awe. The romantic track has been receiving great anticipation from the fans. Well, the excitement for the film is not only surrounded by its stellar cast but also because of the ace filmmaker, Sandeep Reddy Vanga who had directed Kabir Singh earlier, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. After watching the Animal teaser and song, the amorous chemistry between Ranbir and Rashmika is oh-so-raw and romantic. After the song was launched today, we noticed quite a few similarities between Ranbir, Rashmika, and Shahid, Kiara. Read on!

Passionate lovers

The latest romantic track from Animal, Hua Main, is all about love. The track featuring Ranbir and Rashmika shows their romantic chemistry. The duo is passionately in love with each other and, as displayed in the song, they go against the family and run away to get married. On the other hand, with an entire romantic musical album in Kabir Singh, the innocent yet mushy chemistry of Shahid and Kiara was seen in the song Tera Ban Jaunga which was crooned by Vishal Mishra. In Vanga's Bollywood directorial debut, Shahid and Kiara's intense romance grabbed everyone's attention.

Check out the song Hua Main from Animal:

Check out the song Tera Ban Jaunga from Kabir Singh:

Apart from the highlighting crackling chemistry between Ranbir and Rashmika, there were some more uncanny similarities that can be touted as the quintessential characteristics of Vanga’s direction.

Rebellious attitude

Ranbir is seen as a boy from a privileged family. Despite all the privileges, the actor turns out to be rebellious. Unabashedly sharing a kiss with his girlfriend to go to any extent to fight for his love, Vanga’s male leads are rebellious, as opposed to what we see in most romantic movies. In Kabir Singh, Shahid is shown as impulsive and fearless in the lead role. So, the rebel factor remains constant.

Family drama

The teaser of Animal has made it very clear that the film will offer more than just a romantic angle. However, love story or no love story, the film has an important family angle. In both his directorial projects, the male character has differences with the family. From arguments with his brother to going against the family, Vanga ensures a full dramatic experience.

Rage and anger

Deep down Animal has got everyone all the more excitement for its gory violence. While the aggression and anger portrayed by Shahid continue to give chills, fans are now eagerly waiting to see the never-seen-before avatar of Ranbir performing hard-core action.

Beard swag

Last but not least, the trademark bearded look of Vanga’s male leads is what makes them stand out. Ranbir and Shahid’s bearded looks, especially after the down phase in their lives, exude swag and present the situation metaphorically, which is unmatchable.

Advertisement

Well, these were some of the trademarks which got under our notice. Did we miss out on something, and you noticed, share it with us in the comments section.

Apart from Ranbir and Rashmika, the film will also star Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Saloni Batra, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi in important roles. The much-anticipated film will hit theaters on December 1, 2023.

ALSO READ: Animal: Alia Bhatt is 'playing' husband Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's song Hua Main 'on loop'