Ranbir Kapoor & Rashmika Mandanna's action entertainer Animal officially goes on floors in Manali.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna received a warm welcome when they arrived in Manali this week to kick-start Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film Animal. The filmmaker created sensation with his maiden directorial venture Arjun Reddy and delivered much bigger blockbuster with its Hindi remake Kabir Singh. Now, he will be collaborating for the first time with Ranbir Kapoor for an action entertainer.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Pranav Reddy Vanga, the duo will be producing the film prestigiously on T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.

The film went on floors in Manali where the first schedule will begin with a pooja ceremony. Ranbir and Rashmika were welcomed with Himachali caps in the hills as they arrived. Animal will feature Ranbir in a never before seen avatar. In fact, the actor has reportedly undergone a makeover for the project.

As for the film, Animal is a pan-India project and will primarily be released in Hindi as well as south Indian languages. The film underwent a massive change recently as Parineeti Chopra who was set to play the female lead turned down the project. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Parineeti was set to step down from the project in order to work with Imtiaz Ali.

A trade source had revealed, "Parineeti is going to work with Imtiaz Ali for the first time in her career as the heroine in the ace director’s next, Chamkila. It is a huge moment for her because she has always wanted to creatively collaborate with the visionary director."

