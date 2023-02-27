Ranbir Kapoor reacts to 'Boycott Bollywood' calls, talks about Pathaan’s success; Read Details

Ranbir Kapoor is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The actor is busy promoting the film along with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor. They have been going from one city to another to meet their fans and were recently in Kolkata for promotions. In one of the recent promotions, the actor opened up about why Pathaan deserves all the success. He also addressed the remarks of people who called for boycotting the film.

Ranbir Kapoor said that movies are made for entertainment purposes and not for ‘saving the world’. He said that audiences come to theatres to forget worries and to have a good time, particularly, post-pandemic as there are several negative things going around in everybody’s life. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan faced boycott calls as the costumes worn by Deepika Padukone sparked rumors among political and religious groups. According to PTI, Ranbir said that he finds the boycott calls 'baseless'.