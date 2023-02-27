Ranbir Kapoor reacts to 'Boycott Bollywood' calls, talks about Pathaan’s success; Read Details
Ranbir Kapoor talked about the success of Pathaan and shared his remarks on ‘Boycott Bollywood’ calls. He is busy promoting his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
Ranbir Kapoor is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The actor is busy promoting the film along with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor. They have been going from one city to another to meet their fans and were recently in Kolkata for promotions. In one of the recent promotions, the actor opened up about why Pathaan deserves all the success. He also addressed the remarks of people who called for boycotting the film.
Ranbir Kapoor said that movies are made for entertainment purposes and not for ‘saving the world’. He said that audiences come to theatres to forget worries and to have a good time, particularly, post-pandemic as there are several negative things going around in everybody’s life. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan faced boycott calls as the costumes worn by Deepika Padukone sparked rumors among political and religious groups. According to PTI, Ranbir said that he finds the boycott calls 'baseless'.
Ranbir on Pathaan’s success
Ranbir Kapoor expressed his gratitude to Pathaan and said that he is happy about the movie’s massive success. He reportedly said that what Pathaan has managed to do, the film industry needed it. The actor said he is 'happy and grateful' that Pathaan has done that, adding that Shah Rukh deserves all the success for the film. He believes the Hindi film industry needed the ‘much-needed’ boost.
A few days back, a video of Ranbir’s interaction with the media at a promotional event went viral on the internet. A media person questioned him about the uncertain phase in Bollywood. She asked, “Ranbir Bollywood ka abhi thora dicey chal raha hai…(Bollywood is currently in a dicey phase).” Interrupting her, Ranbir answered, “Kya baat kar rahi hai? Pathaan ki collection dekhi nahi tune? (What are you saying? Have you not seen the box office collection of Pathaan?)” Fans reacted to the video and called Ranbir’s witty reply ‘savage’, ‘epic’, etc.
About Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar
Directed by Luv Ranjan of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar has Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead alongside Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Rajesh Jais in key roles. The movie is slated to release on March 8, 2023.
