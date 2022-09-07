Ranbir Kapoor REACTS to boycott trends in Bollywood: ‘If the film didn’t work, the audience didn’t like it’
Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor has shared his view on the cancel culture and boycott trend in Bollywood. Find out what he has to say.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra is all set to release in just two days and fans are super excited. However, a section of Twitterati is calling for the boycott of the movie for several reasons, one of them being Ranbir’s statement from years ago about how he enjoys eating beef. Not just Brahmastra, Laal Singh Chaddha, Vikram Vedha, Pathaan and many other movies have faced boycott trends on social media. Ranbir Kapoor was recently asked by the media what he thinks about the boycott trends and cancel culture in Bollywood, and here’s what the actor had to say.
While interacting with the media, Ranbir Kapoor shared that eventually, the film is going to perform well only if the audience loves it. He mentioned that it all boils down to how good the content is. Sharing his own example, Ranbir mentioned Shamshera, and how it wasn’t successful at the box office because the audience didn’t like the film. “I had a film release a few weeks ago, called Shamshera. I didn't feel any negativity. If the film didn't run at the box office, it's probably because the audience didn't like the film. Eventually, it's about the content,” he said.
Ranbir further added, “Agar aap achhi film do, achha content do, if people feel entertained, of course, who doesn't want to go to the movies, to the cinemas? Experience a different emotion, get moved by characters, feel an emotion, get entertained, have a great laugh, cry, and feel something. We all want to feel that. So it is only for that. Agar film nahi chalti hai, it's not because of any other reason, it has not worked because the content is not good.”
Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and has a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The film is all set to hit the big screens on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
