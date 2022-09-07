Ranbir Kapoor REACTS to boycott trends in Bollywood: ‘If the film didn’t work, the audience didn’t like it’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra is all set to release in just two days and fans are super excited. However, a section of Twitterati is calling for the boycott of the movie for several reasons, one of them being Ranbir’s statement from years ago about how he enjoys eating beef. Not just Brahmastra, Laal Singh Chaddha, Vikram Vedha, Pathaan and many other movies have faced boycott trends on social media. Ranbir Kapoor was recently asked by the media what he thinks about the boycott trends and cancel culture in Bollywood, and here’s what the actor had to say.



While interacting with the media, Ranbir Kapoor shared that eventually, the film is going to perform well only if the audience loves it. He mentioned that it all boils down to how good the content is. Sharing his own example, Ranbir mentioned Shamshera, and how it wasn’t successful at the box office because the audience didn’t like the film. “I had a film release a few weeks ago, called Shamshera. I didn't feel any negativity. If the film didn't run at the box office, it's probably because the audience didn't like the film. Eventually, it's about the content,” he said.