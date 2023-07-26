WATCH: How Ranbir Kapoor REACTED after watching Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most anticipated films this year. The lead stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been promoting their film across the country. Amid their busy schedule, the actors graced the special screening of their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last night. The screening was a starry affair where the cast was present with their families and friends to celebrate Karan Johar’s return to direction after seven years. Alia Bhatt entered the screening event with husband Ranbir Kapoor. After watching the film, Ranbir Kapoor has reacted to how much he liked the film.

Ranbir Kapoor reviews Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Bollywood’s popular couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived at the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani together. They twinned in black custom ‘Team Rocky Aur Rani’ sweatshirts. Alia paired it with gray baggy jeans while Ranbir opted for black pants.

After watching the film, the couple was spotted exiting the screening venue. The paparazzi caught up with them and asked Ranbir for his opinion on the film. Ranbir responded by saying, “superhit” and also made a gesture indicating he loved the film.

As it was raining very heavily in Mumbai and the couple was surrounded by a crowd of cameramen, Ranbir was trying to protect his wife Alia to help her make it safely to their car. This gesture of Ranbir has won the hearts of the fans. Under the video of the couple, one fan commented, “Ufff the way Ranbir hold his wife." Another person said, “Okay loved how rk was being protective of alia” while one said, “They look so cute together.” A fan stated, “Their spottings are incomplete without his hand on her waist.”

Later, the couple was spotted outside designer Manish Malhotra's house for a party to celebrate the success of his fashion show where Alia turned showstopper.

Other celebs at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening

Many other celebrities were also present at the special screening of the film ahead of its release this Friday. These included Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Neetu Kapoor, Reema Jain, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Seema Sajdeh, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shabana Azmi, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and others.

Earlier, Vicky and Katrina had also appreciated the film while coming out of the screening. Vicky shared his review on his Instagram stories in which he praised the film for its family value and acting performances.

Romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani arrives on the big screens on July 28, 2023.

