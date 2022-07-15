Ranbir Kapoor recalls discussing his wedding with Rishi Kapoor: It would have been amazing if he was alive

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been married since April 14, 2022, and they are certainly enjoying the best time of their life. The couple had an intimate wedding and their dream-like pictures left everyone in awe. Among all of Ranbir and Alia’s wedding pics, his pic from the mehendi ceremony wherein he was seen carrying his father’s photo touched millions of hearts. Recently, during a conversation with ETimes, Ranbir was quizzed if he had discussed his wedding with Alia Bhatt with Rishi Kapoor.

To this, Ranbir recalled how Rishi Kapoor wanted him to get married soon. “He was after me and especially when he was not well. We spent a lot of time with him in New York in the hospital, Alia and myself, and he kept telling us, 'Why are you all wasting your time? You guys have no work? Go and get married... why are you sitting in the hospital'. So he always used to joke around. But yes, it would have been amazing if he was alive but of course, he is blessing us from up there”.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranbir is currently gearing up for the release of Shamshera which will mark his return to the big screen after four years. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead and will be hitting the screens on July 22, 2022. Besides, Ranbir will also be seen sharing the screen space with his wife Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, the movie will be releasing on September 9 this year.