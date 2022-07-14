Ranbir Kapoor recalls having a 'Sanjay Dutt hangover' after Sanju: I started smiling and walking like him

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are two of the most loved actors in Bollywood and they share a close bond. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor had stepped into Dutt’s shoes for the latter’s biopic Sanju which went on to strengthen their relationship. The film was released in 2018 and was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It also featured Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. Ranbir's resemblance to Dutt was uncanny in the film and fans continue to laud his performance in Sanju and have also called it the best performance of his career.

In a recent interaction, Ranbir talked about having a 'Sanjay Dutt hangover' after he essayed his role in Sanju. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor said, "I never took a character at home. Though after I finish Sanju, it took me time to get over the Sanjay Dutt hangover. This is because my eyes became like him, I started smiling like him, and I started walking like him. So that took a little time, but other than that, no other film."

Ranbir and Sanjay will be seen sharing screen space in Karan Malhotra's period-action film, Shamshera, which also features Vaani Kapoor in the lead alongside Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 22 July 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir has many films in his pipeline. He will star in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy film Brahmastra, which also stars his wife Alia Bhatt. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse. Next, the actor will feature in Sandeep Vanga's crime drama Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from this, he will then star with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film.

