Ranbir Kapoor recalls his first paycheck was Rs 250; Says he kept it at mom Neetu Kapoor's feet

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He is currently busy promoting his upcoming action-thriller film, Shamshera, which also features Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. In it, the Saawariya actor will be playing the father, Shamshera, and the son, Balli in the film. On Friday, the trailer of Shamshera was unveiled and fans have been lauding Ranbir's performance ever since. This marks the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor's comeback to the films after his 2018 release, Sanju, and his return to the movies is one of the most anticipated events among fans and audiences.

Now, in an interview with Mashable India, the actor spoke about his first paycheck and revealed that it was Rs. 250 for assisting on his late father Rishi Kapoor's 1996 film, Prem Granth. He also shared that he gave the paycheck to his mother Neetu Kapoor which made her cry. "Like a good boy I went to my mother’s room and I put it on her feet, she looked at it and started crying. It was one of the filmy moments that I performed," Ranbir said.

He also called Saurabh Shukla his favourite co-star. Ranbir revealed that they've worked together in three films- Barfi, Jagga Jasoos, and now Shamshera. When asked about his favourite leading lady, he said, "Anushka Sharma. I think we are really close friends and we annoy each other a lot, we keep fighting and we have a good creative energy between us."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be seen in the upcoming movie Brahmastra Part One: Shiva along with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film is set to release on September 9. Next, he also has Animal and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

