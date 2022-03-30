Ranbir Kapoor recalls how dad Rishi Kapoor used to drive Neetu ‘mad’ when he didn't have work

The late legendary actor, Rishi Kapoor has left behind a legacy that will be cherished forever. Soon, fans will get to see the legendary actor create magic on-screen once again in Sharmaji Namkeen. Today, Ranbir Kapoor was seen promoting his father’s last film. During an interview with a news portal, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that even Rishi Kapoor, like most actors, faced a transition period from a lead actor to character roles. The ‘Brahmastra’ actor recalled those years and hilariously added that Rishi staying home got on the nerves of the entire family.

Speaking to Film Companion, Ranbir said, "His transition from a lead actor to a character actor - those three-four years I remember - he used to be just in front of the computer playing bridge. My mother got frustrated because she never saw him home for so long. And he used to drive her mad. My mother used to force him to go to RK Studios and just sit there. Then, my father, for a little period of time, became an interior designer. He started changing different spaces in our house. He started shopping for things. He started doing things just trying to keep himself busy. But he realised that work was in his spirit and he really wanted to work."

Ranbir elaborated that not just his mother Neetu, but his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and he himself were all annoyed by Rishi at that point in time. He said they all were being driven a little mad as he was also very ‘demanding of attention’. At that time, they were hoping and praying that it was great that they are getting to spend this time with the late actor but a balanced way would have been nicer.

To note, Sharmaji Namkeen also stars Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik, and Suhail Nayyar in key roles and the film is all set to release tomorrow.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor hopes to imbibe THESE traits of late father Rishi Kapoor

