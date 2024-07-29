Ranbir Kapoor recalls Rishi Kapoor’s rude behavior towards fans approaching him for autographs and pictures: ‘I am not interested in…’

Ranbir Kapoor is currently among the most successful actors in Bollywood. The son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, the Ramayana actor grew up in a family of actors and filmmakers. Despite enjoying huge popularity, the actor is known for his calm and humble nature. In a recent interview, Ranbir shared how the failures of many Kapoor family members shaped his attitude to be like that.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals he 'studied' the failure of members of his family

While speaking to Nikhil Kamath recently, Ranbir Kapoor shared that he realized it very early on because he grew up in a family of film stars and saw many successful people. However, at the same time, he also saw "so many failures." He mentioned that his family comprises "generations of successful actors and those who have failed," and he realized the reason for their failure too. He stated that he "studied them" and noticed them from a very young age.

Ranbir Kapoor on how his dad Rishi Kapoor's rude behavior towards his fans shaped his attitude

To explain his point, he further cited the example of his late father, Rishi Kapoor, who, according to Ranbir, used to be rude to fans who would approach him for autographs and pictures. The actor asserted that he is "not interested" in doing so.

The Animal actor further continued by recalling how he observed the fan’s disappointment and decided that he "can’t say no to anybody."

He said, "I would see the fan’s face and them looking at my father with so much of disdain and disappointment. If somebody wants a picture with me or an autograph, I’m more than happy to oblige.”

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is busy with a line-up of promising projects in his kitty. He is currently busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. He will be seen essaying the role of Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi will be seen in the role of Sita and Ravi Dubey in the role of Lakshman. The film also stars Yash, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, and more in key roles.

In addition to this, he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which will reunite him with his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal on screen. The film is hailed as an ‘epic saga’ that is poised to release on Christmas 2025. Ranbir also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park in the pipeline.

