Ranbir Kapoor reigns fire in a new still from Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji hints at ‘final release date’

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has been one of the most talked about movies of the industry. After all, it will mark Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s first project together. And while the audience has been delayed for a long time, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the Brahmastra release. Amid the continuous speculations, Ayan has taken the social media by a storm as he shared a heartfelt post for the movie along with an unseen pic of Ranbir from the sets.

In the pic, the Rockstar actor was seen reigning fire and it has got the audience excited. In the caption, Ayan wrote that he will be announcing the release date of Brahmastra soon. “TheTimeFeelsRight Two and a half years ago, I started this Instagram journey, with Brahmāstra’s Release a few months away. Then, we needed more time to perfect the movie. Then, I fell off Instagram. Then, the world stopped for a while. Through all of this, every single day, Brahmāstra has been ON! Growing with all the love and dedication it has needed! Waiting patiently for its Time. That Time is Here. The Time to start sharing Brahmāstra. The Time to launch something from Brahmāstra. The Time for ‘another’, but this time - Final Release Date! And to do it all, in a way, that’s as exciting and as special as the movie experience, we have given our lives to create! Really really soon. #somefunaroundthecorner #faith #brahmastra”.

Take a look at Ayan Mukerji’s post:

Meanwhile, a source close to the project had exclusively shared that Brahmastra is likely to release in September next year. “The release coincides with a partial holiday on account of Ganesh Visarjan, especially in Maharashtra. The makers sat down to discuss multiple dates and this is the one which they are targeting at the moment. An official announcement shall be made within the next few weeks,” revealed the source.

