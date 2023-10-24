Ranbir Kapoor replies THIS when asked about Tamasha reunion; says film 'found its audience' over the years

Ranbir Kapoor has been busy promoting his upcoming Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal, which will be released on December 1, 2023. It is one of RK's most highly anticipated films, and the teaser has raised fans’ curiosity about the film. In a recent interaction with his fans on Zoom, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about a possible Tamasha reunion. The 2015 film directed by Imtiaz Ali starred Deepika Padukone and Ranbir in lead roles.

Ranbir Kapoor reacts to fan asking about Tamasha reunion

Ranbir Kapoor sounds super enthusiastic about Team Tamasha’s reunion if it is ever planned. Animal movie actor Ranbir took the initiative to call attention to his current relationship status with his long-lost pal Imtiaz. He said, “I think it’s a good idea; I should bring it up. Unfortunately, what happened was that Imtiaz and I were so close because we were working so much with each other. Then what happens is that we go on different projects, and then those people become your circle of friends, and you start working a lot with them. So, I’ve really been out of touch with Imtiaz.”

Furthermore, Ranbir Kapoor admitted that the Tamasha film director and regularly contact each other on key occasions when Imtiaz is occupied. Imitiaz is now in production on his latest film, Chamkila, which stars Parineeti Chopra and famed Punjabi musician Diljit Dosanjh. Regardless of their current relationship situation, RK stated, “This is a great idea! So, I’m definitely gonna bring it up with him.”

Tamasha’s impact on many people's lives

Despite Tamasha's monetary success at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor believes the Imtiaz Ali-directed film has touched many people's lives. The actor remarks, “Tamasha, when it's released, it didn’t really do well commercially, but I think over the years it has really found its audience and a lot of people who have seen it and understand it now.”

The greatest compliment for Ranbir is when people express that the film has influenced their lives, inspired them in some way, and encouraged them to pursue their aspirations. “The impact of Tamasha is much greater than we all had imagined,” said Ranbir. The Rockstar actor would love to reunite with Team Tamasha and hopes that the entire team, including director Imtiaz, will do this interview together next time.

Animal will be a multi-starter film. Along with Ranbir Kapoor, the film features Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandana, Anil Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Sharat Saxena, and Tripti Dimri.

