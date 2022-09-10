Ranbir Kapoor requests fans to not put Brahmastra’s spoilers on social media; WATCH

Brahmastra is one of the most-awaited movies of 2022. The Ayan Mukerji-created astraverse starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles was released yesterday, September 9 and fans have been going gaga over it. Social media is flooded with praises for the film. The entire team left no stone unturned to promote the film. A special screening for the fans was also kept before the actual release and a small clip from that event of Ranbir making a request to his fans has surfaced on the internet.

In the video, we can see Ranbir Kapoor standing with a mic in front of the silver screen while his fans cheered for him. The actor greeted his fans before the movie began and requested them to not put any spoilers on social media. Ranbir said, “Just 1 request, jo thode bahut spoilers hai is film ke please try and not put it on social media. Because jo bhi audience have not seen it would like to experience it.”