Ranbir Kapoor reveals Alia Bhatt conducted mock interviews on fatherhood to prepare for Shamshera promotions

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming period-drama film, Shamshera, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles alongside Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, and Ashutosh Rana. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor is also gearing up to become a father as recently, his wife Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood.

Now, Ranbir expressed his excitement about embracing fatherhood and revealed that Alia conducted mock interviews to prepare him for Shamshera promotions. In a recent media interaction, the actor said: "I knew I’d be asked this question a lot as I promote Shamshera. So I had rehearsed a lot with Alia too. She was asking me, ‘Ranbir, aap pita banne wale ho, aap kya kehna chaahte ho?’ but these were just words, and I can’t describe the real feeling that I am feeling inside me. I am very happy and very excited, and very nervous, I am terrified also, but I am very grateful."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen in Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. This would mark their first collaboration together. The film also stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from this, Ranbir will star next with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's as-yet-untitled romance and with Rashmika Mandanna in Sandeep Vanga's crime drama Animal. Alia, on the other hand, she will star in Jee Le Zara and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She is also making her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor doesn't want 'busy star' Alia Bhatt to 'sacrifice her dreams' after becoming a mom