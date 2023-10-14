Ranbir Kapoor reveals Alia Bhatt writes emails to Raha daily; says he has written ‘lots’ of love letters

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood's most adored couples, were blessed with a baby girl in November last year. Their lives have transformed into a more beautiful and joyful journey ever since. The couple will soon celebrate their daughter’s first birthday. In a recent conversation, Ranbir Kapoor shared that Alia writes emails for Raha daily. He also revealed that he is a big romantic and that he has written lots of love letters.

Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt writes emails to Raha

During a conversation on Hauserpens’ YouTube channel, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani star revealed how Alia Bhatt has been constantly penning emails for their daughter Raha, and that he desires to take the same route. “Alia is writing her emails every day and I thought I would also write something,” shared Ranbir. When asked if he has ever handwritten love letters, the actor said, “Lots! I have always been a very big romantic. I remember seeing my parents’ letters to each other or my grandparents’ letters. There was so much personal involvement in them. You could keep them (the letters) for years and years and preserve them.”

The art of writing love letters is dying, feels Ranbir Kapoor

Interestingly, Ranbir believes that emails and text messages are more on the superficial side. He added, “Now you send emails and texts to people. But these are very superficial.” He’s also worried that the tradition of writing romantic love letters might be fading away.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming films

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Animal, in which he shares the screen with Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. This highly anticipated project, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, is set to hit the theaters on December 1, 2023. The teaser of Animal has already garnered an enthusiastic and positive reception across social media with fans praising the star for nailing such a complex character with utmost ease. And they are now looking forward to seeing more of him in the film!

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, recently announced her upcoming film Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, under the banner of Dharma Productions and her own production house, Eternal Sunshine. It’s slated to be released on September 27, 2024.

