Ranbir Kapoor reveals Ayan Mukerji dreamt of Brahmastra on the sets of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

We are just a couple of days away from the release of Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and others has already created a lot of hype. Fans are super excited to watch the film. Yesterday the entire team travelled to Hyderabad for one of the biggest pre-release events of the film. Unfortunately, the event was postponed and only a press release was conducted. Ayan Mukerji could not be a part of the event but his friend Ranbir made sure to not let the audience miss him.

Talking about how the idea of Brashmastra came into the picture, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I remember, on sets of YJHD, he was dreaming of this idea which was beyond what anyone has done in the Hindi film industry. It was two 26-year-old boys talking movies and today, we are 7 days away from the release. It's unfortunate we couldn't go ahead with the event. We had planned some really cool stuff. I had learnt some Telugu lines too.”

On February 20, 2021, Pinkvilla exclusively reported how director Ayan Mukerji is planning to make his own Brahmastra universe, with multiple characters getting a spin off, if the first part fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt succeeds. Ayan recently confirmed such plans in an interview. We also revealed that the second part of the film will see the introduction of a new character named "Dev". And now, we have got some more details on the sequel of this modern mythology.

According to our sources, the Brahmastra 2 will be about the story of two key characters - MahaDev and Parvati. "The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In-fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the actress has already shot for the sequence in question for Brahmastra One: Shiva.

ALSO READ: Brahmastra: Why was Ayan Mukerji not part of the pre-release presser? SS Rajamouli clarifies