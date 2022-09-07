Ranbir Kapoor reveals Ayan Mukerji has hidden a lot from him about Brahmastra 2: ‘He thinks we’re loudmouths’
In a recent interview, when asked about Brahmastra Part 2, Ranbir Kapoor shared that the director Ayan Mukerji has kept a lot of things hidden from him and Alia Bhatt. Find out why.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva is one of the biggest releases of this year, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the screens. With only 2 days to go for the film’s release, the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. The promos and the trailer of the first part of Brahmastra have everyone talking about it, and fans can’t wait to see Alia and Ranbir create magic on screen. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji is the first installment of the Brahmastra trilogy, and even before the release of the first part, there have been several speculations about the cast of Brahmastra Part 2.
In a recent interview with IMDb, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were asked if they could tell fans anything at all about Brahmastra Part 2. While neither of them disclosed anything, Ranbir revealed that Ayan Mukerji has kept a lot of details about Brahmastra Part 2 hidden from them. While Ranbir confessed that he and Alia know about their character arcs in Brahmastra parts 2 and 3, they aren’t aware of big plot points since Ayan thinks they are loudmouths, and cannot keep secrets.
"There are a lot of things that Ayan (Mukerji) has hidden from us also. Big plot points because he thinks we are loudmouths and we're gonna go and tell everybody. Of course, we know what's going to happen in part 2 and part 3, what's gonna happen to our characters,” said Ranbir. Alia laughed out and agreed with him. She further added, “We also refrain from speaking about it because we don't want to confuse anybody or say something wrong. So we always feel like the best thing to do is not say anything and let them experience it.”
Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva is all set to hit the big screen on September 9, 2022. This ambitious film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
