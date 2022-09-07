Ranbir Kapoor reveals Ayan Mukerji has hidden a lot from him about Brahmastra 2: ‘He thinks we’re loudmouths’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva is one of the biggest releases of this year, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the screens. With only 2 days to go for the film’s release, the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. The promos and the trailer of the first part of Brahmastra have everyone talking about it, and fans can’t wait to see Alia and Ranbir create magic on screen. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji is the first installment of the Brahmastra trilogy, and even before the release of the first part, there have been several speculations about the cast of Brahmastra Part 2.



In a recent interview with IMDb, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were asked if they could tell fans anything at all about Brahmastra Part 2. While neither of them disclosed anything, Ranbir revealed that Ayan Mukerji has kept a lot of details about Brahmastra Part 2 hidden from them. While Ranbir confessed that he and Alia know about their character arcs in Brahmastra parts 2 and 3, they aren’t aware of big plot points since Ayan thinks they are loudmouths, and cannot keep secrets.