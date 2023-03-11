Ranbir Kapoor reveals being caught smoking as a teenager by Neetu Kapoor: She thought I was doing heroin

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor ever since his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been released. This Luv Ranjan directorial also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and Boney Kapoor in pivotal roles. The actor was on a promotional spree before the movie was released and has given several interviews. In those interviews, he disclosed a lot of things about his personal life. While talking to Siddharth Kannan, the actor opened up about the dark phase of his life when he was caught smoking by his mother Neetu Kapoor as a child.

Ranbir Kapoor on being caught smoking as a child

During the interview, Ranbir Kapoor was asked who is the one person in his life that he lies to the most. Replying to this, the actor revealed that he has lied to his mother the most. He further added that he was very naughty and used to get smacked a lot but he also revealed that he is a changed man now. Recalling the lie that got him into the most trouble, Ranbir said that when he first smoked a cigarette and his mother Neetu Kapoor found out, it was a dark moment as he had never seen his mother so devastated before. The Anjaana Anjaani actor further went on to reveal that his mother thought he was doing heroin. Ranbir did not try to convince her that he would stop but he apologized and begged for forgiveness.

Ranbir Kapoor on his bond with Raha

During the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his little munchkin a lot. He revealed the first gift that he gave his daughter Raha and which was a tiny Nike sneaker. He also gave her a tiny Barcelona jersey with Raha’s name and the number 8 on it. The actor also revealed that he was the first person to click Raha’s picture since Alia was not in the condition. Ranbir also went ahead to call her his inspiration.

