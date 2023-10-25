Ranbir Kapoor reveals being Raha’s ‘favorite’; shares about her meeting with Taimur and first birthday plans

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor embraced parenthood last year with the arrival of his first child, a daughter named Raha, with his wife Alia Bhatt. Known for being a devoted father, Ranbir recently shared some delightful insights during a fan interaction. He shared that he engages in some playful politics at home to secure the title of being his daughter's 'favorite.' Ranbir also spilled details about Raha's encounter with Taimur, Kareena Kapoor Khan's son, discussed her upcoming first birthday celebration plans, and his penchant for proudly showcasing her pictures.

Ranbir Kapoor on Raha’s meeting with Taimur Ali Khan and being his daughter’s ‘favorite’

In a recent Zoom interaction with fans, Ranbir Kapoor was asked to share pictures of his daughter Raha Kapoor. He promised to reveal her photo at the end of the chat but requested the fan to keep it a 'secret,' playfully suggesting that his wife Alia Bhatt would ‘kill’ him. Ranbir confessed that his daughter is one aspect of his life that he loves to ‘show off,’ proudly sharing her pictures with everyone he meets.

When queried about his nephew Taimur Ali Khan, Ranbir admitted to being 'starstruck' upon meeting him for the first time. Describing Raha's encounter with Taimur and Jeh, Ranbir shared that they've been to each other's houses, but given her young age, she cannot recognize people.

Amusingly, he revealed, "She's barely recognizing me now, and I must say that I am her favorite, more than mama (Alia) also." He expressed joy at this fact and unveiled a playful side, admitting to orchestrating some 'politics' at home by instructing the nanny to consistently say 'papa' in Raha's ear, aiming for her to say the word before 'mama.'

Ranbir Kapoor spills plans about Raha’s first birthday

Ranbir Kapoor shared that with Alia Bhatt immersed in the shooting of the movie Jigra, he has the joy of having Raha all to himself. He expressed how Raha is becoming cuter with each passing day. Speaking about their plans for her upcoming first birthday in November, Ranbir revealed, “We're gonna have a small birthday party for her at home with just family and cousins, so looking forward to that.”

