Ranbir Kapoor reveals being a ‘sneaker freaker'; Says 'I will pass these down to my children too'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been enjoying the best time of their lives these days. The power couple, who tied the knot in April 2022, is currently expecting their first child together. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress recently announced her pregnancy on her social media handle and took all her fans by a pleasant surprise. After dating for five years, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Ranbir has been busy promoting his recently released film, Shamshera, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. The actor has been interacting with the media almost daily and talking about his soon-to-be-born baby. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star revealed being a sneakerhead and also said that he wants his future children to become one as well. He said that he only spends money on sneakers now, "As I’ve grown older, I’m less excited by material things. I’m building a house now and that’s something I’m excited about. So I’m shopping more for furniture and household things. And I’ve stopped buying cars often. The car I’m driving these days is eight years old. And I’m not into jewellery or watches. I’m not really a shopaholic. But sneakers, I will continue to collect because it’s the only kind of footwear I’m comfortable wearing. And hopefully, I will pass these down to my children. My son or daughter, I will try and make them a sneaker freaker, too," Ranbir added.

On the work front, apart from Shamshera, Ranbir has many interesting films in his pipeline. He will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Animal and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

