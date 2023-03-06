Ranbir Kapoor reveals 'certain scenes' from Brahmastra remind him of Rishi Kapoor's cancer treatment days

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He will be seen with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The audience is eagerly waiting to watch Ranbir and Shraddha's sizzling chemistry on the big screen. Meanwhile, Ranbir recently talked about his father Rishi Kapoor. The veteran actor passed away in April 2020 after battling cancer. During his treatment in New York, Ranbir was busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. In a new interview, Ranbir revealed how some scenes from Brahmastra remind him of his father's memories.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about his dad Rishi Kapoor

Brahmastra was in the making for several years. It finally got released in September 2022 and went on to enjoy a massive run at the box office. It marked Ranbir and Alia's first film together. While speaking to PTI, Ranbir said that he was working on Brahmastra and Shamshera when his dad was going through his cancer treatment. He said, "When I see Brahmastra now, there are amazing memories, but there are certain scenes I see and I get reminded of moments... like 'Oh! At this time, he was having chemotherapy or he was on a ventilator...'"

The new daddy in town, Ranbir also spoke about how his dad's passing away affected him. He said that losing one of the parents is the biggest thing that happens in anyone's life, especially when someone is nearing their 40s. He added that things like these bring the family closer and they make you understand life.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia got married in April 2022 and later went on to welcome their first baby girl Raha to the family in November 2022. 2022 proved to be a successful year for Alia and Ranbir, personally and professionally.

Work front

Ranbir's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slated to hit theatres on 8th March. Apart from this, he has Animal in the pipeline. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles.

