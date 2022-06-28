Ranbir Kapoor reveals crushing on THIS actress, calls Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani most underrated film & more

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most-loved actors in Bollywood. The trailer of his film Shamshera was released recently and fans have been going gaga over his new avatar. The actor is on a promotional spree these days and is leaving no stones unturned to promote his film. Yash Raj Films took to their social media and shared a video of Ranbir revealing a lot of things in a fun rapid fire round. From talking about who is crushing on currently to talking about Alia and his relationship, check out what Ranbir has to say.

The first question was, is he a mumma’s boy or papa’s boy, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he is a mumma’s boy. Then he was asked about the one thing that he adores about Alia Bhatt, Ranbir said, “she is very loving”. The next question asked him to name a song that he secretly dances to, the Shamshera actor revealed ‘cheerleader’. Ranbir reveals what the iconic Rishi Kapoor told him, “Don’t take success to your head and failure to your heart. What I’ve really understood now after so many years in the industry is do films that appeal to a larger audience.” Ranbir also revealed that he is currently crushing on Zendaya. Also, he named his film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani his most underrated film and said that his wife, his dogs, cool breeze and a good movie make him smile.

Talking about Shamshera, it is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

