Ranbir Kapoor reveals dad Rishi Kapoor warned him about Shamshera director & 'hard taskmaster' Karan Malhotra.

With barely 10 days to go, Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera will hit theatres. The film's trailer, character posters and songs have already created a massive buzz. The stars are going out and about to promote the film as they're making public appearances as well as interacting with the media.

During one such interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that his late father Rishi Kapoor had warned him about Shamshera director Karan Malhotra. For the unversed, Karan Malhotra also directed Rishi Kapoor in Agneepath.

Reminiscing his father's words, Ranbir said, "Yes, and he had warned me, 'Tu bahut pachtayega. Karan Malhotra bahut hard taskmaster hai. Bahut saare takes leta hai. Bada tadpata hai. So, be ready’! (You will suffer. Karan Malhotra is a hard taskmaster. Makes you do too many takes)."

However, Ranbir pointed out that it's all worth it when you see the final product on the big screen. "When we see the film, it’s all worth it. However, working on this film was a nightmare. It was the most physically draining film for me, Vaani and all of us. We were covered in dust. We were shooting in peak summer in Mumbai wearing woollen clothes. I also had a thick beard. We were supposed to do action. So, it was really hard," Ranbir told the portal.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

