Ranbir Kapoor reveals dad Rishi Kapoor would've been 'very happy' with Brahmastra's box office success.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Brahmastra, which also starred his wife-actress Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the film. Ayan Mukerji's directorial is now eyeing the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. Brahmastra was theatrically released on September 9, 2022, in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film performed well in the first week at the box office.

Now, Ranbir talked about how his late father-actor Rishi Kapoor would have reacted to Brahmastra's box office collection. Talking to India Today, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor said that it is difficult to say because Rishi was very critical of even Ayan Mukerji’s work. "But my father has always been a box office guy. He was always very respectful of the numbers and how the film fared at the ticket window. He knew that if the film did well at the box office then perhaps I was wrong with my views. He knew that audience is the king and there is no one above box office. I think by seeing the collections of Brahmastra he would have been very happy but he would still add that let’s see how the second-weekend fares," said Ranbir.