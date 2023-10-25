Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS daughter Raha’s first words; confirms his 6 months break from movies

Ranbir Kapoor is going through a very exciting phase, in both his acting career and personal life. The supremely talented actor has a handful of promising projects in his kitty, including the action thriller Animal, and the epic drama Ramayana.

When it comes to his personal life, Ranbir Kapoor is happily married to National award-winning actress Alia Bhatt, and the star couple is blessed with a baby daughter, Raha. In his recent interaction with fans on Zoom, Ranbir opened up about his bond with his daughter.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals Raha's first words

Interestingly, during his chat with the fans on Zoom, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he has been spending maximum time with his little daughter Raha amid his busy shooting schedules. The proud father revealed that his baby girl has begun to crawl, and has started recognizing things, and has been giving so much love to everyone around her.

Ranbir, who also added that Raha has started speaking, added that she has been trying to say Ma and Pa, these days. The Tamasha actor, who called this 'the most beautiful phase' of his life, stated that he is going to cherish every bit of it.

Ranbir Kapoor confirms 6 months break from movies

In his chat with Zoom fans, the talented actor admitted that he hadn't spent much time with Raha in the initial months after her birth due to his busy shooting schedules. However, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed that he is now set to take a 6 months break from movies to spend some quality time with his daughter. The Brahmastra actor is planning to focus on parental duties as his wife Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for Jigra, the upcoming Vasan Bala project.

Ranbir's upcoming projects

As you may know, the talented actor has been choosy with the projects he picks these days, and is in no hurry. Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Animal, the upcoming Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, which is touted to be a mass-action thriller. The much-awaited project will hit the screens on December 1, 2023.

He will return to play Shiva in the upcoming second installment of the Brahmastra franchise, which is slated to go on floors by the end of 2024. Ranbir is also in talks to play the lead roles in the upcoming Ramayana adaptation, and Kishore Kumar biopic, which are expected to have official launches, very soon.

