Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS details about his character in Brahmastra: Shiva is a DJ, has a connection with fire

Ranbir Kapoor’s fans have all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, the actor has announced the trailer release date of his much anticipated movie Brahmastra. Yes! Brahmastra trailer will be releasing on June 15 and the big announcement was made during a grand event in Vizag which was attended by Ayan Mukerji and SS Rajamouli. Interestingly, during the event, Ranbir also spilled beans about his character of Shiva and it got the audience excited about Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor on his character in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra

Talking about his character at the event, Ranbir said, “I play the character of Shiva who is a DJ. He is somebody who is a DJ who is born with a certain strange connection with fire. And it is his journey into the world of ancient astras and of realising the divine connection to fire and also his connection to the Brahmastra waking up”. To note, the makers had unveiled a glimpse of Ranbir’s connection in the first look of the fantasy drama which marks his third collaboration with Ayan.

Ayan Mukerji on what the audience can expect from Brahmastra

Interestingly director Ayan Mukerji is quite hopeful for Brahmastra and hopes that the movie will leave a lasting impact on the audience. When quizzed that what the audience can expect from Brahmastra, he said, “I hope that what the audience gets from this film is an experience unlike anything they have seen before. I hope it is completely fresh. The film gets over and they don’t have words to express what they feel because the feeling is only new. I hope they get a spectacle which they all feel they can only watch in the cinemas on the big screen and it’s truly deserving of that. I hope they get latched on to a story which takes them even beyond part 1 and keeps them interested in the storytelling for the next few years”.

Brahmasrta teaser released

Meanwhile, the makers had also unveiled the teaser of Brahmastra wherein the entire cast of the fantasy drama was unveiled. The 36 second teaser gave the first look glimpse of lead stars Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. To note, the movie will mark Ranbir’s first collaboration with his wife Alia Bhatt and the fans can’t wait to see them together on the big screen. Brahmastra is slated to hit the screens on September 9.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming movies

Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include Yash Raj Films Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Helmed Besides, he is also working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal which will make his first collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna.