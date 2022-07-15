Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS father Rishi Kapoor wanted him & Alia Bhatt to 'Go & get married'

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest movie stars to have graced Bollywood. He had been in the entertainment industry for almost a decade and a half and has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rajneeti and most recently, Sanju. He is going to be back on the silver screens after more than 4 years with Shamshera and has been actively working on other feature projects too, which will see a release next year.

Ranbir, in a recent interaction with ETimes, was asked about a celebration photo from his wedding that stood out among other photos, that is the one with him holding his father’s photograph and whether he discussed about his wedding with father Rishi Kapoor. Ranbir answered that his father was after him all the time and especially when he was not well. He told that Alia and him spent a lot of time in New York, in the hospital in which his father was admitted. Rishi Kapoor, being the jolly self that he is, used to keep asking them, ‘Why are you all wasting time? You guys have no work? Go and get married. Why are you all sitting in the hospital?’. The Wake Up Sid actor admitted that it would have been amazing if his father was alive and concluded by saying that he was blessing them from the heavens.

Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Yash Raj Film’s historical epic, Shamshera, which co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Vani Kapoor. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra. He will then be seen in Dharma Productions’ mythological fantasy drama, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He will be seen in the romantic drama with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan on Holi next year and then, he will end his year with Animal, by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which is among the most awaited films of next year. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna and is scheduled to release on Independence day 2023.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor says his "Animal character is shocking" and calls it "out of comfort zone film"