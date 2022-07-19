Ranbir Kapoor reveals having an arsenal of names ready for his soon-to-be-born baby with Alia Bhatt

Ever since Alia Bhatt announced her first pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor, fans have been jumping with joy. They are waiting with bated breaths to welcome Kapoor junior. Everyone is talking about the soon-to-be-born baby. Especially Ranbir, who has been promoting his film Shamshera and interacting with media almost every day. From hinting about having twins to revealing that he wishes to take his child to Maasai Mara, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor has spoken a lot about his baby and in a recent interview he opened up about baby names.

Ranbir Kapoor on baby names

In an interview with FilmiBeat, Ranbir Kapoor was asked since the names of almost all the male members in the family begin with R, so will his baby name too will begin with the same initial or has he thought of any other name? To this Ranbir quipped that they have thought of a lot of baby names, both R and non-R names. Ranbir further added that when you will hold the baby for the first time and the name that instinctively comes to your mind is a very special moment. Having said that he also revealed that their arsenal is ready with all the names, but they will see what personality suits what.

Shamshera

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is all geared up for the release of Shamshera. This film marks his return to the silver screen after almost 4 years. This film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie will mark Ranbir’s first collaboration with Vaani Kapoor and their sizzling chemistry is grabbing a lot of attention. Besides, Ranbir will also be having a faceoff with Sanjay for the first time on screen. Shamshera will be hitting the screens on July 22.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside his wife Alia Bhatt. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. He also has Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor for which they were shooting in Spain recently. Then there is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

