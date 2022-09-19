Ranbir Kapoor reveals having 'Brahmastra feedback' group chat and why Alia Bhatt kept taking Shiva’s name
In a recent interview Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji opened up about the memes around Brahmastra.
Brahmastra was undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2022. Ever since it was announced, there was hype amongst the fans and indeed it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Ayan Mukerji directorial has stayed true to the hype. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer hit the theatres on September 9 and since then the box office numbers have only been going up. The film which also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles has broken several box-office records. If you have seen the film you would know that Alia’s character Isha keeps taking Ranbir’s character Shiva’s name throughout the film. There have been several memes on it and recently, Ayan revealed the reason behind it.
A mimicry artist on Instagram, who often imitates Alia Bhatt made a fun video of mimicking Alia taking Shiva’s name again and again. The Highway actress found the video hilarious rather than hurtful. While explaining why Isha took Shiva’s name repeatedly, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that the team of Brahmastra has a group chat named ‘Brahmastra Feedback’ where everyone shares feedback, memes, and criticism, and makes fun of themselves. Ranbir said that all of them enjoy the process as such discussions only happen when a film becomes part of pop culture.
In a chat with NDTV, Ayan Mukerji revealed, "People are making fun of it. I think when I talk, I keep taking people's names a lot, this is my habit. So that stayed in the script and came in the film as well." Ranbir Kapoor shared, "We want to tell the audience that Alia and I would always ask Ayan that 'yaar, her name is Isha, my name is Shiva, do we have to keep saying it?' But Ayan was very particular that when someone is in love, they have to enjoy saying the name of the person they love. And I think that makes sense." Ranbir and Alia also clarified that they are not like this in their real life and get worried that they have done something wrong if the other person calls them by their name.
