Ranbir Kapoor reveals having 'Brahmastra feedback' group chat and why Alia Bhatt kept taking Shiva’s name

Brahmastra was undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2022. Ever since it was announced, there was hype amongst the fans and indeed it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Ayan Mukerji directorial has stayed true to the hype. The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer hit the theatres on September 9 and since then the box office numbers have only been going up. The film which also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles has broken several box-office records. If you have seen the film you would know that Alia’s character Isha keeps taking Ranbir’s character Shiva’s name throughout the film. There have been several memes on it and recently, Ayan revealed the reason behind it.

A mimicry artist on Instagram, who often imitates Alia Bhatt made a fun video of mimicking Alia taking Shiva’s name again and again. The Highway actress found the video hilarious rather than hurtful. While explaining why Isha took Shiva’s name repeatedly, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that the team of Brahmastra has a group chat named ‘Brahmastra Feedback’ where everyone shares feedback, memes, and criticism, and makes fun of themselves. Ranbir said that all of them enjoy the process as such discussions only happen when a film becomes part of pop culture.