Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS he did not tell anyone about shooting for Brahmastra; Watch VIDEO to find out why

Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been creating quite the stir. The idea for the film was conceptualised over a decade back, whereas the shooting started in 2017. Five years later, after many obstacles and delays, the film is finally in the theatres for the audience to watch and experience. Speaking of which, a few days back, Ranbir revealed that he used to hide the fact that he was shooting for Brahmastra, as it had been a long time. Explaining his reason further, he said that nobody would understand what it took to make a film like Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra

During a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, Ranbir Kapoor said that there came a point in time when he began hiding from people that he is shooting for Brahmastra and instead said that he is working on two other films. Explaining why, the actor said, “Nobody really understood what it takes to make a film like this because nobody had really done this, especially in the people that we know.”

He further added that working with Ayan has been ‘instrumental’ He said, “Going forward, you can’t tell. We are just artists. The kind of opportunities that come to you, you have to choose from that. But having said that, I want to go back to what I said first. That it’s really been an honour and privilege to be part of this movie and more so to really interact with a filmmaker like Ayan. He is really instrumental in my growth as an actor at least.”

Ranbir also recalled the time when Ayan came to narrate Wake Up Sid to him in 2008. He said that the filmmaker took five hours for the narration. Ranbir added that he could see how passionate he was to tell a story.

Take a look: